Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Nets on Saturday

The first round series between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets shifts to the Barclays Center with Game 3 tipping off tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Boston managed to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit in Game 2 on Wednesday to overpower Brooklyn for a 114-107 victory, taking a 2-0 lead in the series. The Celtics got a strong performance from Jaylen Brown, who provided 22 points and six assists in the victory while Jayson Tatum had 19 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds. On the other end, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had an off night, combining for just 37 points in the loss.

On the injury front, Celtics center Robert Williams III is expected to play limited minutes as he returns from a torn meniscus that has kept him out for the past month. Meanwhile for the Nets, Ben Simmons is inching towards making his debut and should be ready to go for Game 4 on Monday.

Brooklyn enters this game as a 3-point favorite courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 222.5.

Celtics vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -3

This is your typical “back against the wall” situation where the team down 2-0 in the series is desperate to avoid going down three games. We should see a better showing from both Durant and Irving on their home floor tonight and bettors should lay with them in this one.

Over/Under: Under 222.5

The series is going to get tighter from a defensive perspective as both teams get even more familiar with each other. Expect the under to cash in, but barely.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.