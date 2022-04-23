Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves on Saturday

The first round series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves continues tonight with Game 4 taking place at the Target Center in Minneapolis at 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasting on ESPN.

Game 3 on Thursday will be immortalized for one of the biggest comebacks in postseason history as the Grizzlies overcame a 26-point deficit in the second quarter to stun the Wolves 104-95 and take a 2-1 lead in the series. Memphis found itself down by 16 entering the fourth quarter and promptly closed the gap in a near blink of an eye as it broke off a 16-0 run to start the final period. From there, the visitors had complete control as Minnesota could only muster 12 points in the fourth.

Memphis enters the game as a 3-point favorite courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 232.5

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -3

Lay it with Memphis here. Thursday’s collapse is going to linger with Minnesota and that may have deflated its confidence for the rest of the series. Expect the Grizz to roll here.

Over/Under: Under 232.5

Both of these teams will begin to tighten up defensively as they become more familiar with the matchups and personnel as the series moves forward. Take the under.

