Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Saturday, April 23

16 games are on deck for the Saturday MLB slate and that gives you plenty of chances to score big with your lineups in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Saturday, April 23.

Phillies vs. Brewers, 4:05 p.m. ET

DH Bryce Harper ($5,900)

OF Nick Castellanos ($5,100)

3B Alec Bohm ($3,800)

The Philadelphia Phillies picked up a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday and will continue their weekend home series this afternoon.

There’s plenty of fantasy value across the Philly lineup and that starts with Harper, who is averaging nine a game. He went 2-4 on Friday with a double and an RBI, so expect him to carry that over into today’s contest. Bringer of bad news Nick Castellanos has been consistent at the plate with a .321 batting average and so has Alec Bohm, who is batting .440 through 12 games this year.

Blue Jays vs. Astros, 4:10 p.m. ET

SP Alek Manoah ($10,100)

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,800)

3B Matt Chapman ($3,700)

The Toronto Blue Jays are trying to pick up win No. 2 in their weekend road series at the Houston Astros.

This stack will be a bit pricey but worth it with Manoah dealing on the mound this afternoon. Through two starts, he has struck out 13 batters and has given up just five hits and two earned runs. Vlad Jr. is a no brainer for your lineup and he’d due to go yard after an eight-day drought. Chapman came through with the go-ahead RBI double in last night’s contest and one would expect him to carry that over into today’s action.

Angels vs. Orioles, 9:07 p.m. ET

OF Mike Trout ($5,900)

3B Anthony Rendon ($5,000)

OF Taylor Ward ($4,200)

The Los Angeles Angels came up short in its series opener against the Baltimore Orioles last night and will look to get back on track with a home victory tonight.

Trout returned from a hand injury last night and went 1-3 in the loss. The superstar is bringing DFS users 8.7 fantasy points per game and should get back on track tonight. Anthony Rendon went deep with a two-run homer last night and he’s starting to pick things up as he’s recorded an RBI in four of his last five outings. Ward had appeared in just six games this season but has made an impact in every one. He’s batting .348 and has averaged 9.7 fantasy points in his appearances.