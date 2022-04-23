Best MLB bets to consider for Saturday, April 23

Today’s best bets have a decidedly West Coast flavor to them. So, for those on the East Coast, stay up late and try to cash with these lines Saturday.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, April 23

Shohei Ohtani OVER 1.5 total bases (-110)

The 2021 AL MVP has not been very good so far. He has struck out 20 times in 59 at-bats and has a dreadful .270 on-base percentage. Two of his three homers came in one game more than a week ago. But he’s going to turn it around soon, and this is a good line for someone who had 80 extra-base hits last year. The Orioles have a 2.70 team ERA — who saw that coming? — but starter Spenser Watkins has given up five runs in eight innings so far this season. Ohtani should see plenty of good pitches to hit, especially with Mike Trout now back in the lineup.

Dodgers moneyline vs. Padres (-120)

At this point, it just feels like the Dodgers are in the Padres’ head. The boys in blue have won 10 in a row against their neighbors to the south, and they have had success recently versus San Diego starting pitcher Yu Darvish. The right-hander was fantastic in three starts against L.A. early last year, but in two starts to end the 2021 season, the Dodgers got to Darvish for 6 runs, 10 hits and 5 walks across 10 innings pitched. On paper, the Padres have the pitching advantage as the Dodgers will counter with left-hander Tyler Anderson. But it’s surprising that this moneyline isn’t a little more lopsided given the Dodgers’ recent results against San Diego and Darvish.

Mariners Over 3.5 runs (-145)

The M’s have topped this mark in eight of their past nine games, including all but one of their seven home games. In that one, Seattle was shut down by Justin Verlander. Tonight, they ... are not facing Justin Verlander. No, Kris Bubic has a 10.00 ERA and has allowed eight walks in just five innings this year. The Mariners have scored the second-most runs and have an MLB-best .794 team OPS over the previous seven days. They will stay hot at the plate in this matchup.

Ty France Over 0.5 RBI (+180)

And in those previous seven days, no one has done more damage for the Mariners than France, who’s gone 7-for-19 at the plate with a couple of HRs and six runs batted in. He has a team-high 12 RBIs in 14 games this year. He is slugging .655 against fastballs this year, and Bubic throws his low-90s fastball nearly 60 percent of the time. Expect France to make some hard contact and add to his RBI total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.