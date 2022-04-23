Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Saturday, April 23

Looking to hit on some MLB player props tonight? Look no further. Here are three to consider on Saturday.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Saturday, April 23

Sean Murphy, OVER 1.5 total bases (+145)

The Athletics catcher has been absolutely mashing the ball, ranking in the 90th percentile or better in barrel rate, average exit velocity and hard-hit rate. He currently has as many total bases as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Francisco Lindor. And Murphy has been outrageously good against left-handed pitching this year — six extra-base hits in 15 at-bats. So a matchup against Rangers LHP Martin Perez should be just what the doctor ordered for Murphy to come through on this line.

Frankie Montas, UNDER 6.5 strikeouts (-150)

I like Montas as a DraftKings value pick today, but don’t expect a bevy of K’s from the right-hander today. Montas didn’t surpass six strikeouts in any of his three previous starts this year, and the Rangers have whiffed at a relatively low rate. Their 98 K’s through 13 games rank as the fifth-fewest in MLB.

Trea Turner, OVER 0.5 runs (+100)

A couple of Dodgers, namely Max Muncy and Mookie Betts, have not hit Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish well in their careers. Conversely, Turner has seen the ball very well against the right-hander. Turner is 5-for-8 with a homer and two doubles versus Darvish. He should get on base at least a couple of times tonight — thus extending his 32-game on-base streak — and be driven home by someone in L.A.’s loaded lineup. As a team, the Dodgers have had success versus Darvish in their past two showdowns (six runs and 15 baserunners in 10 innings pitched).

