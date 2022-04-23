MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Saturday, April 23

A full Saturday of MLB action awaits us. Let’s get after it with some pitchers and hitters to target as well as some value picks on DraftKings today.

Top Pitchers

Alek Manoah, Blue Jays vs. Astros ($10,100) — So much attention is paid to Toronto’s offense, but don’t overlook what Manoah is doing on the mound; the 24-year-old is an emerging star. He’s thrown six innings and recorded at least 20 DK points in each of his first two starts. Hitters have an expected batting average of .174 against him. A matchup against the Astros appears tough at first glance, but Houston has scuffled without Jose Altuve recently; they have scored just five runs in their past three games.

Matt Brash, Mariners vs. Royals ($9,000) — Brash, with his ridiculous fastball-slider combo, has been pretty good against two top offenses in his first two MLB starts. He posted 17.0 and 16.6 DK points against the White Sox and Astros, respectively. The walks are an issue — he issued six his last time out — but if he can locate, Brash is incredibly tough to hit. He has a great matchup today at home against a Royals team that has scored the fewest runs in the league (32) and has the third-worst OPS (.585).

Top Hitters

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers vs. Padres ($5,300) — Freeman was a little slow out of the gate, but now he’s looking like the hitter we all know and love. He has 10 hits in his past 20 at-bats, including a couple of homers. He’s 4-for-11 with a double and a home run in his career versus the Padres’ probable starter, Yu Darvish.

Manny Machado, Padres vs. Dodgers ($5,700) — Machado is owning left-handed pitchers in the early going. He’s 9-for-16 with three homers against southpaws. And now, here comes another one in Tyler Anderson. He’s had success against Manny in his career (3-for-15, one extra-base hit), but you should still have faith in power-hitting third baseman.

Value Pitcher

Frankie Montas, Athletics vs. Rangers ($8,300) — Montas’ price is up to a season-high, but it’s still pretty affordable considering that Montas has accrued at least 23 DK points in each of his past two starts. Opposing batters have hit just .232 versus Montas in Oakland since the start of last season. The Rangers have scored a good amount of runs, but this is not a lineup that should scare you, especially Corey Seager and Marcus Semien both struggling.

Value Hitter

Eduardo Escobar, Mets vs. Diamondbacks ($4,900) — Escobar, a former D-back, is 8-for-20 with four extra-base hits over his previous six games. That’s good for a neat and tidy .400/.500/.700 slash line. A matchup against Arizona right-hander Humberto Castellanos looks like a matchup to attack.