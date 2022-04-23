Moneyline pick, best player prop for White Sox vs Twins on Saturday

The Chicago White Sox will look to end their five-game winning streak when they play the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of this series on Saturday, April 23rd. Minnesota came away with a 2-1 victory last night, and they scored two runs in the eighth inning on a play that featured two White Sox errors.

The White Sox have not won a game in a full week and will send Vince Velasquez to the mound. Meanwhile, Dylan Bundy has allowed just 1 earned run in his first two starts with the Twins this season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+150)

Total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Twins -130, White Sox +110

ML pick: White Sox +110

Chicago’s losing streak will not reach six games because they’re coming away with a victory on Saturday afternoon. The Twins scored a combined 3 runs over their previous three games and while Bundy is off to a great start early in the season, he still finished 2021 with a 6.06 ERA on a sample size of 23 games and 19 starts. The White Sox have tremendous value getting plus odds in this spot.

Dylan Bundy, U3.5 strikeouts (+100)

This number seems low given his early-season success, but Bundy is not much of a strikeout pitcher even though he struck out 6 batters in his last start. That’s a bit out of the ordinary for him especially when you compare to last season’s statistics. Despite Chicago’s struggles in the past week, White Sox batters do not strike out that much. Their 95 strikeouts this season are the fourth fewest in the league.

