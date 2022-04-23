 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 qualifying start time: What time sprint race begins for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola. Saturday brings a sprint race for qualifying and we run through some key details.

By TeddyRicketson
Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Monaco and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and Spain during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 22, 2022 in Imola, Italy. Photo by Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Italy this weekend for the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at the Imola Circuit, getting underway at 9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

Qualifying for this race is different than most of the schedule. There will be a sprint race on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET to determine Sunday’s starting grid. On Friday, we had the qualifying race even with inclement weather on the track. Max Verstappen won the pole for the sprint.

The sprint on Saturday will be a 100 km race that will last about 24 laps around the circuit. Pit stops are not required and this race is expected to be an all-out ... sprint with the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix on the line. A secondary benefit is that points will be awarded to the top eight drivers from the sprint. Last year, the top three were rewarded, but they have upped it to eight this year. The points received from finishing in the top eight will be applied to both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

Max Verstappen has the best odds to win the sprint at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -105. He is followed closely by Charles Leclerc at +110. Lando Norris (+1200), Carlos Sainz (+2000) and Sergio Perez (+2000) round out the top-five drivers with the best odds to win the sprint and the pole position for the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

How to watch qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, April 23
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Saturday Sprint starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Charles Leclerc 16
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Kevin Magnussen 20
5 Fernando Alonso 14
6 Daniel Ricciardo 3
7 Sergio Pérez 11
8 Valtteri Bottas 77
9 Sebastian Vettel 5
10 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
11 George Russell 63
12 Mick Schumacher 47
13 Lewis Hamilton 44
14 Guanyu Zhou 24
15 Lance Stroll 18
16 Yuki Tsunoda 22
17 Pierre Gasly 10
18 Nicholas Latifi 6
19 Esteban Ocon 31
20 Alexander Albon 23

