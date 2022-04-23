F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch sprint qualifying at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday online

Formula One racing is in Italy this weekend for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, but a qualifying sprint race will precede it on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will be a little different for this GP as they are utilizing a sprint to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race. The Saturday sprint will be a 100 km race that will last 24 laps around the circuit. Pit stops are not mandatory and this race is expected to be an all-out ... well, sprint. A secondary benefit is that points will be awarded to the top eight drivers from the sprint. Last year, the top three were rewarded, but they have upped it to eight this year. The points received from finishing in the top eight will be applied to both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

Max Verstappen won Friday’s sprint qualifier so he will start in the front for the sprint. He has the best odds to win the sprint at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -105. He is followed closely by Charles Leclerc at +110. Lando Norris (+1200), Carlos Sainz (+2000) and Sergio Perez (+2000) round out the top-five drivers with the best odds to win the sprint and the pole position for the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

How to watch Saturday’s sprint race for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, April 23

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN