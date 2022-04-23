F1 starting grid 2022: Live updates for 100 km qualifying sprint race for Emilia Romagna Grand Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Imola this weekend for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Imola Circuit, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 10:30 a.m. ET, also on ESPN. Qualifying is different for this race as they are utilizing a sprint to determine the starting grid. The sprint on Saturday will be a 100 km race that will last about 24 laps around the circuit. Pit stops are not mandatory and this race is an all-out sprint as the name implies. Additionally, the top eight drivers from the sprint will receive points toward the season-long points title. Last year, the top three were rewarded, but they have upped it to eight this year. The points received from finishing in the top eight will be applied to both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

Max Verstappen won Friday’s sprint qualifier so he will start in the front for the sprint. He has the best odds to win the sprint at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -105. He is followed closely by Charles Leclerc at +110. Lando Norris (+1200), Carlos Sainz (+2000) and Sergio Perez (+2000) round out the top-five drivers with the best odds to win the sprint and the pole position for the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Leclerc (+115) has a narrow lead on Verstappen (+125) for the best odds to win the 2022 Emilia Romagna GP. Sainz (+1100), Perez (+1400) and Norris (+2800) follow them.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s sprint race for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. We’ll update with final results as the starting grid is settled for Sunday’s race.