Moneyline pick, best player prop for Royals vs Mariners on Saturday

The Seattle Mariners took Friday night’s series opener against the Kansas City Royals, 4-1. Here’s what’s on tap for Saturday’s game, which is scheduled to begin at 9:10 p.m. ET from Seattle’s T-Mobile Park

The Royals’ scoring struggles continued Friday, and they haven’t exceeded four runs in any of their previous seven games. At least the bus picked up Salvador Perez, however. The catcher who launched 48 homers last year went deep on Friday and has now homered in five straight games in Seattle.

While Kansas City has dropped their past two games, Seattle has claimed victory in four of its previous five. Ty France has been an unsung hero in the middle of the lineup with 12 RBIs in 14 games.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Mariners, 9:10 p.m. ET

Run line: Royals +1.5 (-150), Mariners -1.5 (+130)

Total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Mariners -165, Royals +145

ML pick: Mariners -165

You have to side with the Mariners here, not only because they are at home and not only because they have an offense that can actually score, but they also have the starting pitching advantage. Brash has given up a good amount of hard contact, but he has struck out 11 batters in his first 10.2 MLB Innings pitched. Opposing hitters are batting just .176 against him. By comparison, batters have a healthy .278 average vs. Bubic.

Salvador Perez, OVER 0.5 home runs (+235)

Why not go with the trend? Perez will be looking to hit a HR in his sixth straight game in Seattle, and Brash has allowed two homers in his 10.2 IP thus far. Perez has driven in 13 runs during that five-game streak. If you’re interested, his over 0.5 RBI line from DraftKings Sportsbook is at +115.

