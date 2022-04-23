Best value picks for USFL DFS lineups in Week 2

The USFL is back for Week 2 of its spring season and there’s plenty of value options you can make when setting a lineup for DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Here’s a look at some of our favorite value plays for this weekend’s Week 2 USFL game slate.

Bailey Gaither, WR, $4,900 vs. Stars

The Pittsburgh Maulers could only muster three points in their opener against the Tampa Bay Bandits but wide receiver Bailey Gaither managed to carve out a decent game for himself. He caught three of seven targets for 42 yards in the loss, basically splitting the receiving responsibilities with Jeff Thomas in the loss. With the Maulers’ offense already looking hapless, he’ll be sure to get a hefty load of targets and will be a prime value option for this weekend.

Matt Colburn II, RB, $4,500 vs. Maulers

Colburn II got plenty of touches in the the Philadelphia Stars’ loss to the New Orleans Breakers last week and is already set up to be a lynchpin of the offense. He had nine carries for 14 rushing yards but also caught four seven targets for 43 receiving yards. He tweaked his knee last week and is listed as probable for Saturday’s matchup against the Maulers. However, he should be good to go and will be a nice option for your lineup.

Houston Gamblers D/ST, $3,700 vs. Stallions

We don’t normally go with defense here but the Gamblers had a dominant performance in their 17-12 victory over the Michigan Panthers last weekend. They came away with three sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one interception in the opener last week and earned DFS users 19 fantasy points. They most likely won’t duplicate that against the Stallions on Saturday but they’ve established that the possibility is there.