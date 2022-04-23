How to watch, what to watch for Maulers vs. Stars in Week 2 of 2022 USFL season

Week 2 of the USFL season is underway and the Saturday slate will begin with a Keystone State showdown between the Pittsburgh Maulers and the Philadelphia Stars. The game will take place at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL, and will kick off at noon ET on Fox.

Philadelphia (0-1) dropped its opener last Sunday, falling to the New Orleans Breakers in a 23-17 setback. Quarterback Bryan Scott had a decent day through the air, going 25-36 for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Running back Darnell Holland ran for 52 yards and provided the lone rushing touchdown.

Pittsburgh (0-1) already created a bizarre situation for themselves with the De’Veon Smith pizza controversy and fell flat in a 17-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Bandits on Monday. Quarterbacks Josh Love and Kyle Lauletta managed to combine for just 11-26 passing for 129 yards.

How to watch Maulers vs. Stars

Game date: Saturday, April 23

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Stars -7

Point total: 35

Moneyline odds: Stars -310, Maulers +245

Best bet: Under 35

We’re still learning about these USFL teams but the Maulers’ offense looks lifeless so far. That alone will make the under a popular play here.

