How to watch, what to watch for Stallions vs. Gamblers in Week 2 of 2022 USFL season

The Birmingham Stallions and Houston Gamblers will take the field Saturday night as both teams look to get their season started 2-0 early on. The game will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1.

The Stallions started the opening night of the USFL’s return with a thrilling victory over the New Jersey Generals last weekend. The two offenses went mostly silent following opening possessions that resulted in touchdowns, and the contest ended with a fantastic fourth quarter that ended in go-ahead 2-yeard touchdown run from J’Mar Smith with seconds to go for a 28-24 win.

The Gamblers are coming off a much more low-scoring game with a 17-12 win over the Michigan Panthers. Houston went into halftime with a 17-0 lead and hung on for a season-opening victory. The Gamblers were led by Mark Thompson, who rushed for 71 yards on the ground on 13 carries in the win.

How to watch Stallions vs. Gamblers

Game date: Saturday, April 23

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Stallions -3

Point total: 41

Moneyline odds: Stallions -145, Gamblers +125

Best bet: Under 41

If you find the point total higher than 41 points, take it because you’re getting a ton of value in that scenario. The defenses generally do better than the offenses during these spring leagues, and this number is a little too high especially when you look at the passing stats from last week. Houston’s Clayton Thorson completed just 52.9% of throws, and Birmingham quarterbacks Smith and Alex McGough combined to connect on 51.6% of their attempts.

