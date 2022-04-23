Pick on the Total for Rangers-Athletics on Saturday

The Texas Rangers have revamped their starting pitching staff the past 12 months with just two of the seven pitchers that made at least 10 starts last season back in the starting rotation this season and one of their newly acquired arms will pitch on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics.

Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics (-125, 7.5)

In his second go around with the Rangers, Martin Perez has allowed seven runs in eight innings across two starts this season after being demoted to the bullpen towards the end of the 2021 season with the Boston Red Sox, posting a 4.77 ERA with opponents hitting .298 off of him as a starter.

The supporting bullpen entered the series with the highest ERA in the league at 5.04, the only bullpen in the league with an ERA above 5.00.

Oakland counters with Frankie Montas, who has had his struggles against the Rangers, with a 5.63 ERA and .311 opponents batting average against him in eight career appearances.

Entering this series the Athletics and Rangers had both scored 66 runs this season, second only to the Cleveland Guardians in the American League.

The Rangers enter Saturday having played just one of their last eight games under the total, a trend that will continue.

The Play: Rangers vs Athletics Over 7.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.