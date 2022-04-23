Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte results: Live updates for heavyweight title bout

The heavyweight division is set to put on a show at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday afternoon. WBC and Ring Magazine champ Tyson Fury puts his titles on the line when he faces off against Dillian Whyte. The event gets going at 2 p.m. ET and the main event ring walks are expected in the 5 p.m. hour.

Fury is a sizable favorite with -550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Whyte is a +400 underdog. Total rounds is set at 9.5 with the over priced at +105 and under priced at -130. Fury winning by KO, TKO, or DQ is the favored outcome at -150, followed by Fury via decision or technical decision at +220. A stoppage for Whyte is installed at +450 and a decision or technical decision win for the underdog sits at +2200. A draw is +2500.

Here’s what the main card looks like for Saturday’s event at Wembley Stadium. We’ll update with results as they come in.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the main event, with round-by-round scoring.

