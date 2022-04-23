Canucks vs. Flames: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch via live stream, picks & predictions

ESPN+ will have a live stream of Saturday’s matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flamers with puck set to drop at 10:07 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. CBC will air the game as part of its Hockey Night in Canada coverage. Sportsnet will have local broadcasts for both teams and TVA Sports has the French broadcast.

Vancouver (38-29-11) is playing for its playoff lives. The Canucks are four points behind the Dallas Stars for the second wild card position in the Western Conferences with four games to play. The Canucks cannot be officially eliminated even with a loss, but it would likely end any real chance of going to the postseason. Vancouver has gone 6-2-2 in their last ten games just to give itself a chance, but a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday was a big sign that the Canucks are probably a year away.

Calgary (48-20-10) has clinched the Pacific Division will play the No. 1 wild card team in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Flames are surging at the right time, going 8-1-1 in their past ten and sporting a Western Conference-best +84 goal differential. Talented forward Johnny Gaudreau (38 G, 71 A) is a Hart Trophy candidate and he’s going have one of the best seasons for an American-born NHL player ever. He and teammate Matthew Tkachuk (40 G, 60 A) are the first American-born teammates to both have 100-point seasons.

Canucks vs. Flames

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription, NHL Live (in Canada)

Moneyline odds: Canucks (+170), Flames (-210)

Puck line: +1.5 (-140), -1.5 (+120)

Total: Over 6.5 (-110), Under 6.5 (-110)

Best bet: Flames +1.5 (-140)

I certainly appreciate Vancouver’s late surge to try to get into the postseason, but the Flames have too many weapons and are too good at home. Expect Calgary to run away with this one.

