Fred VanVleet will not return in Game 4 vs. 76ers after suffering hip strain

Update: VanVleet is out for the rest of the game. He was officially doubtful to return to Game 4 against the 76ers with a hip strain in an earlier update from the team.

Status alert: Fred VanVleet (hip) won't return Saturday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) April 23, 2022

Status alert: Fred VanVleet (hip) doubtful to return Saturday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) April 23, 2022

Update: It appears VanVleet is dealing with a strained hip. We’ll see if he can return.

VanVleet: left hip injury, assessed at halftime, further update to come. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) April 23, 2022

Toronto Raptors All-Star Fred VanVleet went to the locker room Saturday in Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers with an undisclosed injury. Judging by some of the reaction, it seems like he could be out for the rest of the contest.

Fred VanVleet tears his jersey in half and heads straight to the locker room pic.twitter.com/3qko9vHmOA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2022

Fred VanVleet’s body language tells you he’s not coming back into this game after leaving with an undisclosed injury — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) April 23, 2022

VanVleet has been one of the driving forces behind Toronto’s success this season, securing his first All-Star appearance. The guard averaged 20.3 points and 6.7 assists during the year and helped the Raptors grab the No. 5 seed in the East. Although it looks like this first round series isn’t going to go Toronto’s way, the window for contention has opened up again with VanVleet’s excellent play.

The Raptors should lean more on Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby in the backcourt if VanVleet cannot return. Toronto is trying to avoid being eliminated in front of its home crowd Saturday in what would end up being a sweep.