 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fred VanVleet will not return in Game 4 vs. 76ers after suffering hip strain

The Raptors guard is done for the day.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
2022 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors
Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against Philadelphia 76ers on April 23, 2022 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: VanVleet is out for the rest of the game. He was officially doubtful to return to Game 4 against the 76ers with a hip strain in an earlier update from the team.

Update: It appears VanVleet is dealing with a strained hip. We’ll see if he can return.

Toronto Raptors All-Star Fred VanVleet went to the locker room Saturday in Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers with an undisclosed injury. Judging by some of the reaction, it seems like he could be out for the rest of the contest.

VanVleet has been one of the driving forces behind Toronto’s success this season, securing his first All-Star appearance. The guard averaged 20.3 points and 6.7 assists during the year and helped the Raptors grab the No. 5 seed in the East. Although it looks like this first round series isn’t going to go Toronto’s way, the window for contention has opened up again with VanVleet’s excellent play.

The Raptors should lean more on Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby in the backcourt if VanVleet cannot return. Toronto is trying to avoid being eliminated in front of its home crowd Saturday in what would end up being a sweep.

More From DraftKings Nation