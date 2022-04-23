Who will Tyson Fury fight next? Will he retire?

Whyte opened up the fight as a surprising southpaw, but Fury was able to overcome the shock. The fight started getting very chippy in the fourth round with rabbit punches and an elbow from Whyte. In the sixth round, Fury lands an uppercut as time started to wind down in the fight and Whyte goes down. When the ref checks him, he can’t stay upright and this one is over.

Fury has repeatedly stated he will retire after this fight and in his post-fight interview, you could tell that it means a lot he got the win in front of his “hometown” crowd. When asked about retirement, Fury thinks that this is the last fight of his career. The question now is whether or not this holds up. If he retires, he leaves a wealthy man who has proven himself against some of the best in the world. However, he also walks away coming up short of becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

If he returns to the ring, he would not be the first fighter to claim he was retiring only to return to the ring for another fight. He holds the WBC and Ring Magazine titles and could face the winner of July’s title rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. A Fury-Joshua fight seemed to be in the cards until Usyk messed that up with his impressive upset of Joshua last fall. If Fury wants to unify the four recognized belts, he’ll have to wait and see what happens between Usyk and Joshua.

Given the timeline of that, Fury would likely have to fight a WBC mandatory in the meantime to keep busy and satisfy the sanctioning body. Once that happens, then maybe we see him fighting the Usyk-Joshua winner. But given the hurdles that could still present themselves, maybe Fury just walks away and calls it a career.