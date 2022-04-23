Eloy Jimenez appears to suffer hamstring injury Saturday vs. Twins

White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez appeared to suffer a hamstring injury during Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. He was trying to beat out a ground ball to third and stumbled after hitting first base, and was seen grabbing his leg, per James Fegan.

Jimenez was met by the team trainer who already has signaled for more help. A cart is coming out to get Jimenez off the field and for him to undergo further testing.

This is the latest instance of a rough injury history for the young outfielder. In 2021, he missed half the season after rupturing his left pectoral tendon while trying to rob a home run in Spring Training. His season ended prematurely when he took a foul ball off the knee in the dugout and suffered a bad bone bruise. With the cart having to come out, you expect the worse, but hopefully, Jimenez will be able to get back to the field soon.

So far in 2022, he has played in 10 games. He is hitting .229 with a double, home run and seven RBIs.