Donovan Mitchell assists Rudy Gobert on game-winning dunk in Game 4 vs. Mavericks

The Jazz stars connected on the most important play of the game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz looks on during the game against the LA Clippers on March 29, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz got a big play from their two stars when they needed it most.

Donovan Mitchell found Rudy Gobert late in Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks to give Utah a 100-99 win and level the best-of-7 series at 2-2. The Mavericks got 30 points and 10 rebounds from Luka Doncic is his return to action, but ultimately it wasn’t enough to top the Jazz.

Much has been made of Mitchell and Gobert seemingly not having much chemistry, including the lack of cohesion between the two offensively. Head coach Quin Snyder was even asked about Mitchell not passing to Gobert during offensive sets. While there have been reports of tension between the two stars, especially during the 2019-20 season, this narrative was new. Ultimately, the two linked up at an important time for Utah.

This is now a best-of-3 series with Dallas having two home games. The Mavericks are -135 to win the series per DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Jazz are +105.

