Anthony Edwards returns to Game 4 vs. Grizzlies after suffering knee injury

Update: Edwards is back in the game for the Timberwolves.

Update: Edwards has returned to Minnesota’s bench, and it seems like he could be able to return to the game. This is phenomenal news for the Timberwolves, although they may want to limit his workload if there’s a possibility of further damage on his knee.

Anthony Edwards is back on the Wolves' bench after he was helped to the locker room for an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/aP66yj3uPA — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2022

The Minnesota Timberwolves saw Anthony Edwards go to the locker room with a knee injury in Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Edwards had to helped off the floor by trainers, which is never a good sign when it comes to a player’s availability for the rest of the game.

Edwards to the Lockeroom with what looks like a knee injury pic.twitter.com/5KVI7OAD78 — Mike K (@_ImClutch) April 24, 2022

Edwards has been the breakout star of this postseason, helping the Timberwolves get out of the play-in tournament with a marvelous showing against the Clippers. He was also excellent in Game 1 against the Grizzlies, although his performances have dropped off a bit since then.

With Edwards likely out for the rest of this game, the Timberwolves will rely on Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels at the small forward position. Prince is likely to get most of the minutes, but McDaniels is a secondary option for different lineups. Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell will need to step up as well in Edwards’ absence.