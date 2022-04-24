What time is the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Italy this weekend for the latest race. The 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 63 laps at the Imola Circuit in Italy. The course is 4.909 km (3.05 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 309.267 km (191.12 mi). This is the fourth race in the 2022 season.

Max Verstappen took home the first place trophy in 2021 after overtaking Lewis Hamilton who started in pole position. Verstappen will look to repeat this win as he is coming off his second retirement in only three races. Despite not finishing two of three races, Verstappen is favorite to win it again this year, sitting at -165 at DraftKings Sportsbook after claiming the pole position.

He takes on current season leader Charles Leclerc (+175). Sergio Pérez follows at +1200 and Carlos Sainz is +1400 before a sizable drop-off. Lando Norris who has struggled this year but finished on the podium last year is currently at +4000. Lewis Hamilton who has also struggled in the 2022 season is sitting at +10000.

How to watch 2022 Rolex Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, April 24

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Starting lineup