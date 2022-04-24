 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

F1 Grand Prix of Australia Photo by TPN/Getty Images

Formula One is in Italy this weekend for the latest race. The 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 63 laps at the Imola Circuit in Italy. The course is 4.909 km (3.05 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 309.267 km (191.12 mi). This is the fourth race in the 2022 season.

Max Verstappen took home the first place trophy in 2021 after overtaking Lewis Hamilton who started in pole position. Verstappen will look to repeat this win as he is coming off his second retirement in only three races. Despite not finishing two of three races, Verstappen is favorite to win it again this year, sitting at -165 at DraftKings Sportsbook after claiming the pole position.

He takes on current season leader Charles Leclerc (+175). Sergio Pérez follows at +1200 and Carlos Sainz is +1400 before a sizable drop-off. Lando Norris who has struggled this year but finished on the podium last year is currently at +4000. Lewis Hamilton who has also struggled in the 2022 season is sitting at +10000.

How to watch 2022 Rolex Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, April 24
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

Starting lineup

2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Charles Leclerc 16
3 Sergio Pérez 11
4 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
5 Lando Norris 4
6 Daniel Ricciardo 3
7 Valtteri Bottas 77
8 Kevin Magnussen 20
9 Fernando Alonso 14
10 Mick Schumacher 47
11 George Russell 63
12 Yuki Tsunoda 22
13 Sebastian Vettel 5
14 Lewis Hamilton 44
15 Lance Stroll 18
16 Esteban Ocon 31
17 Pierre Gasly 10
18 Alexander Albon 23
19 Nicholas Latifi 6
20 Guanyu Zhou 24

