F1 live stream: How to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy via live online stream

The fourth race of the 2022 Formula One season is in Italy this weekend. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will take place at the Imola Circuit. Last year's winner Max Verstappen is currently the favorite to win the race, with -165 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The race weekend kicked off with practice on Friday but the main event is on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Charles Leclerc opened the week as the favorite to win, but Verstappen’s dynamic finish in Saturday’s sprint race has moved him into favorite status. Verstappen claimed the pole for the sprint race only to lose it in the first two laps. Leclerc led most of the race, but on lap 20 of the 21-lap sprint, Verstappen shot past Leclerc to claim the pole for Sunday’s race. Leclerc is +175 to win the race. He’s followed by Sergio Pérez at +1200 and Carlos Sainz at +1400. It’s a big drop from there, with Lando Norris installed at +4000 and Daniel Ricciardo at +6500.

Starting grid