Falcons draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The Atlanta Falcons extended their streak of missing the postseason to four seasons, and there is not a ton of optimism according to the oddsmakers. DraftKings Sportsbook shows the Falcons to be at +15000 to win the Super Bowl, which is tied for the second worst odds in the NFL. Their win total is set at 5 with -120 odds toward the under.

The Falcons went winless in the first two games and their final two and never won back-to-back matchups all season long, finishing with a 7-10 record. This was Atlanta’s first season with head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot in those roles as they came in with limited expectations. The defense disappointed, and top wide receiver Calvin Ridley stepped away from the game to focus on his mental health, and it will be a while till he is back on the field.

Ridley was busted for betting on NFL games during his time away from the team, and he is suspended through at least this upcoming season. The Falcons also traded away long-time quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts and signed Marcus Mariota. Atlanta re-signed versatile offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson this offseason and extended offensive tackle Jake Matthews

Atlanta Falcons pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +15000

Win total: 5.0 (Over +100, Under -120)

Even with Ryan under center, a run to the Super Bowl wouldn’t have been realistic, but can the Falcons get to five games? It could be difficult, and we may find out how much he meant to this team without him in 2022 because Atlanta has a ton of areas they need to fix as they rebuild. With so much to do, the Falcons front office should be all in on best-available mode except for tight end on draft night because this figures to be one of the least-talented teams in the NFL this season.

