What time is the 2022 GEICO 500 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, April 24 with the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 188 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. The last three races lasted 3 hours and 26 minutes, 3 hours and 27 minutes and 3 hours and 5 minutes, respectively.

Heading into Sunday’s race, Chase Elliott is at the top of the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 324 points, three ahead of Ryan Blaney, who is tied with Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano as the odds-on favorites to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, at +1200 odds.

Last year’s winner of this event Brad Keselowski is listed at +1400 odds. The most recent race winner Kyle Busch is getting +1600 odds to win his second straight race as he finished first in a dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway last week.