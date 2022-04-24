How much will the winners of the Zurich Classic receive in 2022

The Zurich Classic is the only team-format event on the PGA Tour, and thus the payout list and champion perks are different than other events as well.
The amount of money in the prize pool is about the same as any other regular weekly Tour stop, with $8.3 million available and 18% to the first place slot. But since this is a team event, the usual second place prize of 10.9% is combined with first, and that money is split between the winning team. Same for third-and-fourth place, where 6.9% & 4.9% of the pool are normally the splits, but this week those are averaged to be 5.9% for each second-place player. This goes all the way down the prize board.
The victors split the FedExCup points as well, as first place would normally get 500 and second place 300. So this week both winners will take home 400 each. But many of the winner benefits are not split, as the winning team members do receive a full Tour exemption through 2024. There’s also a place in May’s PGA Championship and the Tour’s invitational events (American Express, Genesis, The Memorial, Arnold Palmer). Add in a full exemption for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Players at TPC Sawgrass as well.
So from a goodies perspective, it’s almost as good as winning a tournament by yourself. But the winning team will not receive Masters exemptions, and no Official World Golf Ranking points will be earned.
Here is the total prize money for each team from the 2022 Zurich Classic from Golf Monthly here. Each golfer on the team will win 50% of the prize listed below.
1: $2,398,700
2: $979,400
3: $641,175
4: $539,500
5: $468,950
6: $402,550
7: $336,150
8: $294,650
9: $261,450
10: $228,250
11: $195,050
12: $166,415
13: $139,606
14: $125,330
15: $115,370
16: $105,410
17: $95,865
18: $87,565
19: $79,680
20: $73,040
21: $66,400
22: $59,760
23: $53,120
24: $46,812
25: $42,496
26: $40,338
27: $38,844
28: $38,014
29: $37,350
30: $36,686
31: $36,022
32: $35,358
33: $34,694