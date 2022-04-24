How much will the winners of the Zurich Classic receive in 2022

The Zurich Classic is the only team-format event on the PGA Tour, and thus the payout list and champion perks are different than other events as well.

The amount of money in the prize pool is about the same as any other regular weekly Tour stop, with $8.3 million available and 18% to the first place slot. But since this is a team event, the usual second place prize of 10.9% is combined with first, and that money is split between the winning team. Same for third-and-fourth place, where 6.9% & 4.9% of the pool are normally the splits, but this week those are averaged to be 5.9% for each second-place player. This goes all the way down the prize board.

The victors split the FedExCup points as well, as first place would normally get 500 and second place 300. So this week both winners will take home 400 each. But many of the winner benefits are not split, as the winning team members do receive a full Tour exemption through 2024. There’s also a place in May’s PGA Championship and the Tour’s invitational events (American Express, Genesis, The Memorial, Arnold Palmer). Add in a full exemption for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Players at TPC Sawgrass as well.

So from a goodies perspective, it’s almost as good as winning a tournament by yourself. But the winning team will not receive Masters exemptions, and no Official World Golf Ranking points will be earned.

Here is the total prize money for each team from the 2022 Zurich Classic from Golf Monthly here. Each golfer on the team will win 50% of the prize listed below.

1: $2,398,700

2: $979,400

3: $641,175

4: $539,500

5: $468,950

6: $402,550

7: $336,150

8: $294,650

9: $261,450

10: $228,250

11: $195,050

12: $166,415

13: $139,606

14: $125,330

15: $115,370

16: $105,410

17: $95,865

18: $87,565

19: $79,680

20: $73,040

21: $66,400

22: $59,760

23: $53,120

24: $46,812

25: $42,496

26: $40,338

27: $38,844

28: $38,014

29: $37,350

30: $36,686

31: $36,022

32: $35,358

33: $34,694