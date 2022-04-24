 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR’s GEICO 500 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway via live online stream.

Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, Brad Keselowski, driver of the #6 Solomon Plumbing Ford, Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet, and Corey LaJoie, driver of the #7 Nations Guard Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega, Alabama on Sunday, April 24th. Talladega Superspeedway will host the 2022 GEICO 500 which is the 10th race of the season. The race consists of 188 laps with 60 in both Stage 1 and Stage 2, with Stage 3 being the remaining 68. The GEICO 500 gets started at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

Brad Keselowski won the 2021 race marking his fourth win at the event. He is tied for the most wins for this race in history. He has +1400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to get his fifth career win at the event. Keselowski won the 2021 race in 3:26:30.

Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, and Joey Logano are tied for the best odds to win the 2022 GEICO 500, installed at +1200. They are followed by Keselowski and Denny Hamlin at +1400 to round out the drivers with the five best odds to take the checkered flag.

If you are not in front of a TV on Sunday, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Geico 500 live stream

Date: Sunday, April 24th
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

2022 GEICO 500 starting lineup

Position Driver Car # Time
1 Christopher Bell 20 53.152
2 Martin Truex, Jr. 19 53.228
3 Kurt Busch 45 53.27
4 Bubba Wallace 23 53.31
5 Daniel Suarez 99 53.345
6 Kyle Larson 5 53.348
7 Denny Hamlin 11 53.44
8 William Byron 24 53.483
9 Daniel Hemric 16 53.493
10 Tyler Reddick 8 53.513
11 Justin Haley 31 53.514
12 Kyle Busch 18 53.515
13 Joey Logano 22 53.572
14 Austin Dillon 3 53.602
15 Brad Keselowski 6 53.626
16 Erik Jones 43 53.628
17 Chase Briscoe 14 53.635
18 Austin Cindric 2 53.653
19 Ross Chastain 1 53.657
20 Ty Dillon 42 53.689
21 Michael McDowell 34 53.708
22 Ryan Blaney 12 53.743
23 Aric Almirola 10 53.744
24 Kevin Harvick 4 53.751
25 Harrison Burton 21 53.764
26 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47 53.802
27 Alex Bowman 48 53.813
28 Chase Elliott 9 53.94
29 Cole Custer 41 53.943
30 Chris Buescher 17 53.964
31 Noah Gragson 62 53.989
32 Todd Gilliland 38 54.178
33 Corey LaJoie 7 54.205
34 Cody Ware 51 54.677
35 Greg Biffle 44 54.791
36 David Ragan 15 55.118
37 B.J. McLeod 78 55.129
38 J.J. Yeley 55 55.662
39 Landon Cassill 77 DNQ - failed inspection

