How to watch NASCAR’s GEICO 500 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega, Alabama on Sunday, April 24th. Talladega Superspeedway will host the 2022 GEICO 500 which is the 10th race of the season. The race consists of 188 laps with 60 in both Stage 1 and Stage 2, with Stage 3 being the remaining 68. The GEICO 500 gets started at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

Brad Keselowski won the 2021 race marking his fourth win at the event. He is tied for the most wins for this race in history. He has +1400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to get his fifth career win at the event. Keselowski won the 2021 race in 3:26:30.

Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, and Joey Logano are tied for the best odds to win the 2022 GEICO 500, installed at +1200. They are followed by Keselowski and Denny Hamlin at +1400 to round out the drivers with the five best odds to take the checkered flag.

If you are not in front of a TV on Sunday, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Geico 500 live stream

Date: Sunday, April 24th

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App