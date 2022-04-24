MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Sunday, April 24

A classic Sunday MLB slate is on tap for Sunday, April 24th. The action gets started at 1:10 p.m. ET with the Boston Red Sox taking on the Tampa Bay Rays. There are nine games to choose from for the DraftKings DFS slate. We give you the best pitchers and hitters available as well as value plays for both.

Top Pitchers

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians ($10,400) — Cole is off to a slow start in the 2022 season. Concerns are certainly mounting as the Yankees ace has pitched three games and hasn’t registered a win yet. Even more concerning, he threw 68 pitches in only 1.2 innings in his last start walking five batters. Cole has had trouble with his command but faces the weakest lineup of his season to this point. Bank on a turnaround here.

Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals ($10,000) — Webb is making the fourth start of his season and is hoping for a better outing than his last. He only pitched 3.2 innings giving up six hits and three earned runs. He’s needing a bounce-back outing and will have to deal with the power lefties of Juan Soto and Josh Bell in the Nats lineup.

Top Hitters

Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates ($6,000) — Suzuki is showing why he was among the favorites to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award this year. Through 15 games he is hitting .372 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs. He has drawn 13 walks and scored 12 runs. Most recently, he went 3-4 against the Pirates in Chicago’s 21-0 rout of Pittsburgh in game two of this divisional series.

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds ($5,900) — Arenado is going to be itching to get into the batter’s box on Sunday. The right-hander has a favorable matchup against lefty Nick Lodolo who has had a rough start to his rookie year. Arenado is seeing beach balls at the plate as he is hitting .392 through 13 games. He has 20 hits already with five doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs.

Value Pitcher

Bryce Elder, Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins ($5,000) — Elder is the cheapest pitching option for Sunday’s main slate. The 22-year-old is making his third start of the year. So far, he has pitched 10 innings and given up nine hits and five earned runs while striking out seven. Elder draws his easiest matchup, on paper, of the season taking on a Marlins lineup that is hitting .226 as a team.

Value Hitter

Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds ($4,000) — Edman gets the nod as the value hitter of the day taking on Lodolo of the Reds. While Edman’s numbers aren’t as flashy as Arenado’s, he should still be a valuable member of your DFS lineup. He’s hitting .341 with 15 hits in 13 games. Edman doesn’t hit for power like his teammate Arenado but should get on base a few times in this game.