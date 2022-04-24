Best MLB bets to consider for Sunday, April 24

There is a loaded MLB slate on tap for Sunday, April 24th. There are a ton of early games with only Sunday Night Baseball having the first pitch after 7:00 p.m. ET. The action gets started at 1:10 p.m. ET with the Boston Red Sox taking on the Tampa Bay Rays. With all of the options for bets to consider, these are our favorites for Sunday’s slate of games.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, April 24

The Cardinals will be going for the three-game sweep this afternoon against the Cincinnati Reds. St. Louis has not had any issues with the Reds, who’ve been one of the worst offenses in the majors this season. Cincinnati is only hitting .180 at the plate and averaging 2.6 runs per game (29th in the majors).

And not too mention, the Reds are riding an 11-game losing streak and being outscored by four runs per game in their last five games. St. Louis has outscored the Reds 9-2 through two games and they shouldn’t have any issues with Cincinnati rookie Nick Lodolo, who has an ERA of 8.00 through two starts.

San Francisco Giants Team Total 1st 5 innings (+105)

If you are looking for another plus-money play today, look no further than the San Francisco Giants TT first five innings against the Washington Nationals. The Giants will be facing Nats starter Joan Adon, who has struggled this season with a 5.87 ERA in three starts.

Adon had a good start against the Diamondbacks earlier this week, but their offense is not that special. In his previous two starts against the Pirates and Mets, he allowed 10 earned runs and three home runs in only nine innings pitched. The Giants are averaging six runs per game through the two games of this series and 5.5 runs per game through the first five innings.

The Cubs are looking for a series split today against the Pittsburgh Pirates after crushing them 21-0 at Wrigley Field on Sunday. Chicago will have Justin Steele on the mound, who is 1-1 with an ERA of 4.50 through three starts this season. Steele struggled in his last start vs. the Rays earlier this week, where he gave up four earned runs in only 2.2 innings pitched.

However, the Cubs’ offense has a favorable matchup against Buccos starter JT Brubaker, who has struggled this season with 0-2 record and 7.30 ERA. Last season against the Cubs, he was 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and .258 OBA. The Pirates need Brubaker to eat some innings after their bullpen got taxed in yesterday’s humiliating loss. Look for the Cubs to ride the momentum of the 21-0 win and grab the split with Steele on the mound.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.