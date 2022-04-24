Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Sunday, April 24

A classic Sunday MLB slate is on tap for Sunday, April 24th. There are a ton of early games with only Sunday Night Baseball having the first pitch after 7:00 p.m. ET. The action gets started at 1:10 p.m. ET with the Boston Red Sox taking on the Tampa Bay Rays. There are a ton of options for player props, but these are our favorite for Sunday’s slate of games.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, April 24

J.P. Crawford over 1.5 total bases (+150)

Crawford has been having a ridiculously good series against the Kansas City Royals through the first two games. The 27-year-old shortstop went 2-for-5 on Saturday and crushed a two-run home run in the first inning to help lead the Seattle Mariners to a 13-7 win. In the series opener on Friday, the veteran shortstop went 2-for-3 with a walk as Seattle won 4-1.

Crawford has gone over 1.5 total bases in four out of his last five games and will get ready to face Royals starter Carlos Hernandez, who owns a 7.27 ERA and has allowed 14 hits across his first two starts.

Chad Kuhl over 4.5 strikeouts (+115)

Kuhl has quietly been one of the Colorado Rockies’ best pitchers this season, sporting a 1-0 record and 0.87 ERA. The 29-year-old will look to shutdown the Tigers’ offense today, which has been up and down this season.

Kuhl has only gone over 4.5 strikeouts once, but in his last start against the Phillies, he had four strikeouts in six innings pitched. Meanwhile, the Tigers are only hitting .233 at the plate this season and averaging 8.79 strikeouts per game. Detroit is averaging 9.18 strikeouts per game at home, which is one of the highest in the majors.

Marcus Semien over 0.5 home runs (+425)

Semien has not had an easy adjustment since joining the Texans Rangers this season, only hitting .158 with five RBI. The 31-year-old was a home run hitting machine last year with the Toronto Blue Jays, but that has yet to materialize with Texas. The good news for him is he’ll be going up against Oakland Athletics starter Cole Irvin, who has allowed four homers in his first three starts.

Irvin did not give up a long ball in his last start against the Orioles, but gave up one to the Tampa Bay Rays and three to the Philadelphia Phillies. Semien is hitting .400 with a home run and two RBI in five career at-bats against Irvin. It’s worth a shot for a Rangers’ squad that isn’t great.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.