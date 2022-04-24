Moneyline pick, best player prop for Brewers vs. Phillies on Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, August 24th. The teams have split games so far with Philly taking the first and Milwaukee responding with a win in game two. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the game will air on ESPN. The Brewers will start Eric Lauer (1-0, 3.48 ERA) while Philly sends Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.52 ERA) to the mound.

The Brewers took advantage of their bullpen’s shutdown work and came away with the win on Saturday. They were down 3-0 heading into the fifth but scored five unanswered to secure the victory. The exciting victory was capped by Willy Adames stealing home in the fifth inning and then Hunter Renfroe going deep to right center field in the top of the sixth. Josh Hader notched his seventh save of the young season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brewers vs. Phillies, 7:00 p.m. ET

Run Line: Philadelphia -1.5

Total: 8

Moneyline odds: Milwaukee +130, Philadelphia -150

ML pick: Philadelphia -150

Even though they are coming off a loss, the Phillies are primed to win the series. Aaron Nola has gotten off to a rocky start, but he is going to have to bounce back to keep his spot in the front end of the Phillies rotation. While Nola has been pitching below expectations, Lauer has been pitching above them and is due for a rude awakening from the Philadelphia lineup.

Aaron Nola, Under 17.5 outs recorded (+105)

Nola has yet to go beyond a full six innings this season and while he may have a good outing, the Phillies may turn to their bullpen around the fifth inning to preserve his arm. Take the under.

