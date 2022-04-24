Moneyline pick, best player prop for Blue Jays vs. Astros on Sunday

ESPN+ will host Sunday’s matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros as they wrap up a three-game series. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 3.24 ERA) takes the hill for the Jays as the Astros counter with Luis Garcia (1-0, 2.79 ERA).

Toronto (10-5) has won four games in a row. George Springer is back in Houston for the first time since signing with the Blue Jays and hit a home run in the second game of this series. Springer is hitting .264 through 14 games with four doubles and three home runs. Houston (6-8) is struggling and has lost four games in a row. The Astros are still without second baseman Jose Altuve who remains on the IL. Michael Brantley has stepped up in a big way in Altuve’s absence. Through 13 games, he is hitting .302 with 16 hits, two doubles, a home run and 5 RBIs.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs. Astros, 2:10 p.m. ET

Run Line: Houston -1.5

Total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Toronto +110, Houston -130

ML pick: Toronto +110

The Blue Jays have been one of the hotter teams in baseball to start the 2022 campaign. They’ve gotten solid performances from some of their starters and when they haven’t, their lineup seems to pick them up. Kikuchi is facing a tough Astros lineup, but if he can get some run support, has a solid chance to help Toronto to their 11th win of the year.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Over 1.5 hits (+200)

Vlad Jr. has been on a tear to no surprise and he provided two hits in yesterday’s 3-2 victory. Keep riding the hot bat and wager on him to get at least two this afternoon.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.