Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Bulls on Sunday

The first round series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls continues today with Game 4 taking place at the United Center in Chicago at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasting on ABC.

Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead when hammering Chicago 111-81 in Game 3 on Friday. The Bucks were not phased by the absence of Khris Middleton as the likes of Bobby Portis and Grayson Allen stepped up to aid Giannis Antetokounmpo in the blowout win. On the flip side, the Bulls shot under 40 percent and Nikola Vucevic was the only one to score over 15 points for the home team.

Milwaukee enters the game as a 4.5-point favorite courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 218.

Bucks vs. Bulls, 1:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -4.5

Milwaukee seemingly have things under control and this is where a veteran team coming off an NBA title will step on the gas to break the will of the opponent. Lay the points with the Bucks as they’ll try to get an emphatic win and go up 3-1 heading back to Milwaukee.

Over/Under: Over 218

Defense is the forte of both ball clubs but 218 is a low enough bar for both of them to clear. Take the over.

