Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, April 24

We have four first round playoff games in the Association on Sunday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Bobby Portis over 9.5 rebounds (-105)

The veteran forward has been wreaking havoc on the boards for the Milwaukee Bucks in the first three games against the Chicago Bulls. Portis have gone over 9.5 rebounds in two out of three games and is coming off of a good performance in Game 3. The 27-year-old produced 18 points and 16 rebounds in 25 minutes against the Bulls Friday night.

In four regular season games against Chicago, Portis averaged 9.5 rebounds per game and went over his prop number once. But he had at least nine rebounds in his last two regular season games against Chicago.

Andrew Wiggins over 1.5 threes made (+100)

Wiggins did not shoot the ball well from beyond the arc against the Denver Nuggets during the regular season — 27.8 percent in three games. However, that’s changed in the postseason as the first-time All-Star is shooting 55.6 percent from distance and has gone over 1.5 threes made in two-straight games.

The Nuggets have struggled to defend the three-point line in this series due to the fact that they have to worry about Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and Stephen Curry. Those three can get hot at any moment during the game, which means Denver has to shift their focus and it leaves Wiggins open. If Wiggins can at least get four three-point attempts today, then he’ll have a great chance to go over.

Brandon Ingram over 25.5 points (-125)

For the New Orleans Pelicans to have a chance to win Game 4 tonight against the Phoenix Suns, they are going to need another herculean effort from Ingram. The 24-year-old had 34 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3pt), seven rebounds, and two assists in a three-point loss in Game 3.

The former Duke standout has scored more than 25.5 points in two-straight games. In those games, he’s shot the ball at least 20 times and been effective from the three-point line. We know the number is juiced currently at -125 but with the Suns having to also worry about CJ McCollum, Ingram will get his.

