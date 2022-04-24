NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, April 24

With four playoff games on tap Sunday, there are plenty of opportunities to find value plays in DFS lineups for the day’s contests. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns, $4,900

Johnson was underwhelming in his start for the Suns with Devin Booker out, but the young forward should get another opportunity for extended minutes Sunday. In the seven contests prior to his 9.8-point outing in Game 3, Johnson was averaging 21.2 fantasy points. Bank on him to return to form Sunday.

Max Strus, Miami Heat, $4,400

Strus has been a star at this price point since the end of March when the Heat inserted him into the starting lineup. With Kyle Lowry listed as questionable, Strus could see more ball-handling opportunities Sunday in what should be a relatively high-scoring game against the Hawks. He might not have a high ceiling but the floor is tremendous.

Monte Morris, Denver Nuggets, $4,800

Morris has topped 25.0 fantasy points twice in three games against the Warriors, so he’s consistently getting production even with the Nuggets struggling to register a win. With Nikola Jokic continuing to attract the majority of Golden State’s attention, Morris should keep seeing solid matchups to maintain his stats for this series.