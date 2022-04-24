Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Nuggets on Sunday

The first round series between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets continues today with Game 4 taking place at Ball Arena in Denver at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasting on ABC.

Golden State is trying to close the series out with a four-game sweep and went up 3-0 with a 118-113 victory on Thursday. The trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole came up big by combining for 80 points while Draymond Green created problems for the Nuggets on defense. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic came away with 37 points and 18 rebounds in the loss.

Golden State enters the game as a 4-point favorite courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 225.

Warriors vs. Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets +4

Things haven’t gone well for Denver but Jokic and company will not allow themselves to get swept on their home court. Expect the Nuggets to come out with a heightened sense of urgency and get the jump on the Warriors early.

Over/Under: Over 225

This should be another high-scoring outing so take the over for Game 4.

