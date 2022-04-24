Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Hawks on Sunday

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will look to bounce back after a tough Game 3 loss when they take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks tonight in Game 4. The Hawks defeated the Heat 111-110 in Game 3 on Friday night to cut into the Heat’s series lead. Young led Atlanta with 24 points, eight assists, and four rebounds. The Heat are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 221.

Heat vs. Hawks, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -1.5

The Hawks were finally able to steal a game in this first round series, thanks to their offense finally showing up in Game 3. Atlanta shot 51.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range. On the defensive end, the Hawks held Miami to 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 31.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Can the Hawks’ defense and offense hold up going into Game 4? It’s tough to say because they’ve been up and down. However, we do know that the Heat will go back to the drawing board and make the necessary adjustments for tonight’s game. Tyler Herro had one of his best games in the series in Game 3, which is a good sign for Miami. He had 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Heading into tonight’s contest, Miami has both Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo listed as questionable, but it would be a surprise to not see them play in a game where they can go up 3-1. Take the Heat and the points.

Over/Under: Under 221

If you aren’t comfortable with taking the spread for either team, then your next best play is the total. Through the first three games of this series, the total points scored were 206, 220, and 221. If the Heat want to win this game, then it starts on the defensive end and keeping it under the 110s for Atlanta. It might be a sweat, but the under is the way to go based on how this series has played out.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.