Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Pelicans on Sunday

The Phoenix Suns hope to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the first round against the New Orleans Pelicans when the two teams renew their series Sunday night. The Suns are coming off an impressive 114-111 victory in their first playoff game without Devin Booker this postseason. The Pelicans will hope to level up this series behind strong efforts from Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.

The Suns are 2.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 215.

Suns vs. Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +2.5

New Orleans has held its own in this series after the opener, winning outright in Game 2 and keeping things tight in Game 3. Expect another competitive contest in Game 4 with Booker still sidelined. The Pelicans are the more desperate team at home and need this game badly to avoid an elimination scenario on the road for Game 5. The Suns will be in this contest, but back New Orleans to cover the spread and likely win outright in Game 4.

Over/Under: Over 215

This is an odd total considering the last two games have gone over. Even with Booker’s production off the table, both teams are playing efficient basketball offensively. There’s too much scoring on display to think the under will suddenly hit, especially with a slightly lower total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.