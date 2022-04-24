Best lineup strategy for Suns vs. Pelicans NBA Showdown

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans enter a pivotal Game 4 contest Sunday night with the road team looking to secure a 3-1 lead while the home team attempts to send the series back to Phoenix tied 2-2. The Suns will once again be without Devin Booker but they’ve managed to take homecourt advantage back despite the shooting guard being out.

This massive contest has DFS stars across the board, but is also loaded role players who could slot in as value options in lineups. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Chris Paul ($17,100) - The ageless wonder continues to show why he’s one of the top point guards in NBA history. Paul is averaging 25.0 points and 12.7 assists per game, but it’s his clutch play that continues to amaze. The point guard will get everyone involved throughout the game before taking over when it matters most. Bank on him to maintain his excellent form in Game 4.

Brandon Ingram ($16,500) - Ingram has been one of the breakout stars of the postseason, averaging 29.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He’s got back-to-back 30+ point performances and will now hope to secure a win at home to level this series. Ingram is a strong captain pick in this matchup.

FLEX Plays

Cameron Johnson ($6,200) - Johnson had a poor showing in Game 3 but he was a consistent producer in the seven games prior to that outing. Bank on him to return to form in a pivotal Game 4 contest Sunday. At this price point, he’s a value play in DFS lineups.

Herbert Jones ($5,400) - Jones is an all-around contributor, which tends to work well in DFS contests. He’s not going to pop off for 30+ points as he’s not a primary offensive option, but Jones does enough work elsewhere to maintain his status as a value addition.

Fades

Jonas Valanciunas ($9,200) - Valanciunas has seen his fantasy production steadily decline in this series and while he’s still a nice starting option, the price point is tough to justify. The big man has been countered on the boards and is seeing his shots decline over the series, which doesn’t bode well for Game 4.

Jae Crowder ($5,600) - Crowder has recovered from his abysmal showing in Game 1 from a fantasy standpoint, but he’s still going to be behind Mikal Bridges and Johnson in the perimeter pecking order. It’s hard to bank on him being a consistent fantasy option, even with extended minutes.

The Outcome

Notes

Final score: