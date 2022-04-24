How to watch Sunday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

Four games will highlight the Sunday NBA playoff slate as the first round continues. ABC will have a doubleheader in the afternoon before TNT follows up with a doubleheader at night.

ABC will begin its coverage at 1:00 p.m. ET with Game 4 of the Eastern Conference series between the the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls. The defending champs bulldozed the Bulls for a 111-81 victory on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven.

Following that matchup will Game 4 of the Western Conference series between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets at 3:30 p.m. ET. Golden State is going for the four-game sweep and edged the Nuggets in a 118-113 win on Thursday to grab a 3-0 lead.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out these NBA matchups, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

TNT will begin its coverage with Game 4 of the Eastern Conference series between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET. Trae Young’s late floater allowed the Hawks to win Game 3 on Friday, making the series 2-1 in favor of the Heat.

The day will wrap up with Game 4 of the Western Conference series between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. ET. Phoenix is trying to go up 3-1 tonight and led by Chris Paul, edged New Orleans in a 114-111 victory on Friday.

