How to watch Sunday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Saturday’s NBA playoff games on ABC and TNT.

By Nick Simon

Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets - Game Three Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Four games will highlight the Sunday NBA playoff slate as the first round continues. ABC will have a doubleheader in the afternoon before TNT follows up with a doubleheader at night.

ABC will begin its coverage at 1:00 p.m. ET with Game 4 of the Eastern Conference series between the the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls. The defending champs bulldozed the Bulls for a 111-81 victory on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven.

Following that matchup will Game 4 of the Western Conference series between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets at 3:30 p.m. ET. Golden State is going for the four-game sweep and edged the Nuggets in a 118-113 win on Thursday to grab a 3-0 lead.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out these NBA matchups, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

TNT will begin its coverage with Game 4 of the Eastern Conference series between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET. Trae Young’s late floater allowed the Hawks to win Game 3 on Friday, making the series 2-1 in favor of the Heat.

The day will wrap up with Game 4 of the Western Conference series between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. ET. Phoenix is trying to go up 3-1 tonight and led by Chris Paul, edged New Orleans in a 114-111 victory on Friday.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out these NBA matchups, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

