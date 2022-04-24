How to watch Bucks vs. Bulls via live online stream

ABC will host Sunday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls with tipoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at United Center in Chicago.

Bucks vs. Bulls

Date: Sunday, April 24

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead in the series on Friday, hammering Chicago at the United Center for a 111-81 victory. The defending champs weren’t phased by the loss of Khris Middleton as Grayson Allen surprisingly led the team in scoring with 22 points. Bobby Portis also stepped his game up down low with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo provided 18 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

Chicago had a miserable night offensively where it shot just 39.3 percent from the field overall and 26.5 percnet from three. Nikola Vucevic led with 19 points in the setback. Look for DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to be more aggressive in Game 4 after attempting to defer to others in Game 3.