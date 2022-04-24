How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets via live online stream

ABC will host Sunday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets with tipoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Ball Arena in Denver.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Golden State is on the cusp of a four-game sweep and took a 3-0 lead on Thursday with a 118-113 victory in Game 3. The trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole all combined for 80 points as the Warriors essentially secured their spot in the second round of the playoffs.

Denver gave its best effort of the series and actually entered the fourth quarter clinging on to a small lead. However, the Warriors stepped up on both ends of the floor and put the clamps on defensively down the stretch. Nikola Jokic delvered a strong performance of 37 points and 18 rebounds in the loss. This team doesn’t have the supporting cast due to injuries, which hurts given Jokic’s overall production.