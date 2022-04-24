How to watch, what to watch for Breakers vs. Bandits in Week 2 of 2022 USFL season

The final game of the second weekend of USFL’s Week 2 will feature the New Orleans Breakers and the Tampa Bay Bandits. Both teams came out of the opening weekend of the season with a victory, and they will take the field on Sunday, April 24th at 3:00 p.m. ET, and it can be seen on NBC and Peacock.

The Breakers came away with a 23-17 win over the Philadelphia Stars to get their started. New Orleans took the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter, and their defense held strong in the final quarter. Jordan Ellis scored the go-ahead touchdown on a short touchdown run, and he had a big game on the ground, rushing for 89 yards on 18 carries.

The Bandits scored on their first possession of the game and defeated the Pittsburgh Maulers and led the entire way for a 17-3 victory. Tampa Bay locked down defensively especially in the rushing attack, allowing just 2.8 yards per rush attempts in their season-opening win.

How to watch Breakers vs. Bandits

Game date: Sunday, April 24

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live Stream, NBC app or Peacock, Peacock App

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Bandits -2.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline odds: Bandits -140, Breakers +120

Best bet: Breakers +2.5

It’s tough to base so much on one game of a league that has been around for one week, but the matchup to watch will be the Breakers rushing attack against the Bandits’ rush defense. Passing numbers were not all that good across the league, and the team that can run the ball well should have the upper hand. We’ll side with New Orleans getting a little less than a field goal.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.