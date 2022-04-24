How to watch Heat vs. Hawks via live online stream

TNT will host Sunday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Heat vs. Hawks

Date: Sunday, April 24

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Atlanta staved off going down 3-0 for the series on Friday by edging Miami in a 111-110 nail-biter. Trae Young once again came up huge in crunch time, delivering the go-ahead floater with 4.4 seconds left to lift the Hawks over the top. He had 24 points and eight assists in the win.

Miami outrebounded Atlanta in Game 3 but only shot 44.1 percent from the field. Tyler Herro stepped up with 24 points and seven rebounds while Jimmy Butler nearly netted a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. We’ll see if Kyle Lowry is able to suit up in this game after suffering a hamstring injury in Game 3.