How to watch Suns vs. Pelicans via live online stream

TNT will host Sunday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans with tipoff set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

If you aren't around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don't have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Phoenix wasn’t phased by the Devin Booker injury and came away with a 114-111 victory on Friday to go up 2-1 for the series. Chris Paul stepped up with 28 points and 14 assists while Deandre Ayton offered 28 points and 17 rebounds down low.

New Orleans kept pace with Phoenix throughout Game 3 and even outrebounded the reigning Western Conference champs. Both Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum had 30+ point performances in the loss.