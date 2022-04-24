Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Sunday, April 24

A classic Sunday MLB slate is on tap for Sunday, April 24th. The action gets started at 1:10 p.m. ET with the Boston Red Sox taking on the Tampa Bay Rays. There are nine games to choose from for the DraftKings DFS slate.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Sunday, April 24th.

Ozzie Albies ($5,000)

Austin Riley ($3,600)

Marcell Ozuna ($3,300)

The Braves are facing left-handed Jesus Luzardo in this one which is why Matt Olson isn’t mentioned above. He will likely still have a good game, but the matchup favors Albies, Riley and Ozuna. Luzardo is making his third start of the year and got rocked in his last outing. Riley and Dansby Swanson are the only Braves with hits against Luzardo heading into today’s game but expect that to change pretty quickly.

Nolan Arenado ($5,900)

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,200)

Tommy Edman ($4,000)

The power-hitting right-handers of the Cardinals' batting order are going to be stoked for this matchup. Nick Lodolo is a rookie making his third career start and while his future is bright, his present has been dark. In nine total innings of work, he has given up 13 hits and eight earned runs. Arenado and Edman are off to hot starts and Goldy is due for a big outing.

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:35 p.m. ET

Aaron Judge ($5,400)

Anthony Rizzo ($5,300)

DJ LeMahieu ($4,500)

Aaron Civale has had back-to-back outings to forget for the Guardians and faces a tough Yankees lineup. Judge is a batting .259 with four doubles and three home runs through 15 games. Rizzo has the handedness matchup taking on the righty Civale and leads the team in home runs. LeMahieu leads the team in batting average hitting .298 with 14 hits in as many games.