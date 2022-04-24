Pick on the Total for Guardians-Yankees on Sunday

The new look Cleveland Guardians have gotten the bats going to begin the season, leading the American League in batting average and will look to pound the New York Yankees on the Bronx on Sunday.

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees (-220, 7)

It has been a rough start to 2022 for Yankees starter Gerrit Cole, who is coming off a start against the Detriot Tigers in which he walked as many batters as he got out, five.

In his last 18 regular season starts, Cole has a 4.50 ERA with 16 home runs allowed in 96 innings with 3.1 walks per nine innings.

Countering for the Guardians is Aaron Civale, who has a 16-12 record since the start of the 2020 season, but in that span is giving up 1.5 home runs per nine innings to go with a 4.24 ERA, including a 5.56 ERA with 11 hone runs allowed across 43.2 innings in his last 10 starts.

The Guardians lead the American League in runs per game with 5.2 per game and are hitting .270 as a collective and with both teams throwing starting pitchers with recent struggles, there will be a barrage of runs in the Bronx on Sunday.

The Play: Guardians vs Yankees Over 7

