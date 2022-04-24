Why is Giancarlo Stanton not in Yankees lineup Sunday vs. the Guardians?

The New York Yankees will be without Giancarlo Stanton in Sunday’s lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. It looks like Josh Donaldson is taking over the DH spot for New York, with Aaron Judge heading to right field and Aaron Hicks moving into center field for Sunday’s contest.

This is a normal rest day for Stanton, who has appeared in every Yankees game this season up to Sunday. It is a bit odd to see a rest day come ahead of a scheduled off day for the team but Stanton could use the additional rest. The slugger is hitting .203 with two home runs and eight RBIs this season through 15 games, so a few days off in a row could give him some time to re-focus and truly get going.

Look for Donaldson and Judge to remain prominent players in fantasy/DFS contests for Sunday’s action. Anthony Rizzo is also worth looking into, as he’s hitting .235 with four home runs and 10 RBIs through 15 games.