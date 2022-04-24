Alex Caruso won’t return in Game 4 vs. Bucks with face injury

The Chicago Bulls are mounting a comeback against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half of Game 4, but will be without Alex Caruso for the rest of the game. The combo guard is dealing with a face injury and will not return to the contest.

Injury Update: Alex Caruso (facial injury) is OUT for the remainder of the game. pic.twitter.com/DJdBWHYvdZ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 24, 2022

Although Caruso’s injury doesn’t impact the Bulls much on the offensive end, his defensive chops will certainly be missed. Caruso is arguably the team’s best perimeter defender, and his ability to switch on bigger players is key for Chicago.

With Caruso out, the Bulls will likely roll with Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams for the rest of the contest. Both players have struggled offensively overall, but are finding some form in the second half of this game. We’ll see if Dosunmu and Williams can propel a Bulls run. Coby White could also be in the mix, even though he’s struggled in this series.